Arizona State Retirement System Sells 314 Shares of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get First American Financial alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 645.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in First American Financial by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in First American Financial by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Price Performance

FAF stock opened at $56.24 on Friday. First American Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $70.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.24.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 10.05%. First American Financial’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First American Financial Corporation will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 143.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FAF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on First American Financial from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on First American Financial from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on First American Financial

First American Financial Profile

(Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.