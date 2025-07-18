Arizona State Retirement System Sells 315 Shares of Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RRX. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 106.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 99.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regal Rexnord news, CEO Louis V. Pinkham sold 10,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total transaction of $1,486,515.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 175,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,691,624.82. The trade was a 5.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. KeyCorp set a $180.00 price objective on Regal Rexnord and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.25.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

NYSE:RRX opened at $152.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.73. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $185.28.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

