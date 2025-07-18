Arizona State Retirement System Sells 321 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,326 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,780,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $736,923,000 after acquiring an additional 44,567 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,586,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,575,000 after acquiring an additional 48,304 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,342,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,473,000 after acquiring an additional 32,917 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,220,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,001,000 after purchasing an additional 83,488 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,112,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,404,000 after acquiring an additional 223,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PB shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.80.

Insider Activity at Prosperity Bancshares

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 97,415 shares in the company, valued at $7,011,931.70. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,900 shares of company stock worth $842,005. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $73.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.97 and its 200 day moving average is $72.31. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.57 and a 1-year high of $86.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $306.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.17 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 27.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.19%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

