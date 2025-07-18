Arizona State Retirement System Sells 381 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,220 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of KBR by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of KBR by 697.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 23,887 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in KBR by 44.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 24.8% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 7.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 64,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

KBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on KBR from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp lowered shares of KBR from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.14.

In related news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $1,056,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 802,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,372,684.41. This trade represents a 2.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KBR opened at $47.09 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.89 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. KBR had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

