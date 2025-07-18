Arizona State Retirement System Sells 488 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,351 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 2.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 44,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 14,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $56.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.79. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

