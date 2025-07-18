Arizona State Retirement System Sells 498 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth about $1,311,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth about $13,865,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on DCI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Donaldson from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Donaldson from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Friday, June 6th.

Donaldson Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $70.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.45 and a 52-week high of $78.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $940.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.02 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.27%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

