Arizona State Retirement System Sells 621 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Autoliv alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,146,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $670,270,000 after acquiring an additional 641,895 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Autoliv by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,382,265 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $223,433,000 after buying an additional 351,876 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Autoliv by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,623,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $152,275,000 after buying an additional 134,347 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Autoliv by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,023,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,035,000 after purchasing an additional 113,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Autoliv by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 995,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,555 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total value of $168,437.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 77,493 shares in the company, valued at $8,394,041.76. This trade represents a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of ALV opened at $116.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.18. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.49 and a 52 week high of $118.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The auto parts company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 4th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 31.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Autoliv in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.19.

Get Our Latest Report on Autoliv

Autoliv Profile

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.