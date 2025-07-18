Arizona State Retirement System Sells 718 Shares of UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the first quarter worth $232,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in UGI by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in UGI by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 140,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 78,682 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in UGI by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 93,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 6,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in UGI by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on UGI. Wall Street Zen raised shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on UGI from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

UGI Price Performance

UGI stock opened at $36.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.17. UGI Corporation has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $36.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. UGI had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UGI Corporation will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UGI Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

UGI Profile

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Featured Stories

