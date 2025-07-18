Arizona State Retirement System Sells 787 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 734.2% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

TTEK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Tetra Tech from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Maxim Group cut Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $38.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 55.26 and a beta of 0.94. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $51.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.75 and its 200 day moving average is $33.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

