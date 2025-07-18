Arizona State Retirement System Sells 842 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SKX. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 534.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 183.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of SKX stock opened at $63.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $78.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The textile maker reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 13.34%. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $73.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.69.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

