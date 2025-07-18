Arizona State Retirement System Takes Position in Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRMB. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $653,019,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Primo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $471,249,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Primo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,670,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Primo Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,982,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Primo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,757,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Primo Brands

In other news, Director Tony W. Lee sold 50,657,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $1,604,324,988.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 116,210,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,396,226.02. The trade was a 30.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRMB. Barclays decreased their price objective on Primo Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Primo Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on Primo Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Primo Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.70.

Primo Brands Price Performance

Shares of PRMB opened at $28.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -358.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.73. Primo Brands Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.59 and its 200-day moving average is $32.04.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Primo Brands had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Primo Brands Corporation will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primo Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Primo Brands’s payout ratio is -500.00%.

Primo Brands Profile

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

