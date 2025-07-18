Arizona State Retirement System Trims Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,958,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,654,000 after buying an additional 1,868,117 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $91,536,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $71,842,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,546,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,141,000 after purchasing an additional 511,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 671,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,451,000 after buying an additional 447,457 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.67.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $115.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.75 and a 12 month high of $141.90. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.79 and its 200-day moving average is $121.88.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $665.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.34 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 80,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,594,209.92. The trade was a 4.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 6,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $817,288.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 69,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,017,491.20. The trade was a 8.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,282 shares of company stock worth $1,848,993 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

