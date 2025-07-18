Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 5,060.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at HealthEquity
In related news, Director Jon Kessler sold 134,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $15,039,230.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 253,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,413,400.80. This represents a 34.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $182,503.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 53,225 shares in the company, valued at $5,414,579.25. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,744 shares of company stock worth $32,705,007 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HealthEquity Trading Up 2.5%
NASDAQ HQY opened at $100.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.01 and a 12 month high of $116.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.45.
HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $330.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.25 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 9.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About HealthEquity
HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.
