Balefire LLC Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Balefire LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.0% of Balefire LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Balefire LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 48,792 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total value of $7,999,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,729,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,565,212.88. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,650 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $4,725,108.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,984,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,023,939.24. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,814,800 shares of company stock valued at $709,172,753 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.0%

NVDA stock opened at $173.00 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $174.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.88 and a 200-day moving average of $129.63.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.22.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

