Ballentine Partners LLC Has $210,000 Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,989 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,562,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $587,353,000 after acquiring an additional 26,079 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,528,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,509,000 after buying an additional 410,394 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,192,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,263,000 after purchasing an additional 35,001 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,903,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,751,000 after acquiring an additional 236,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,234,000 after acquiring an additional 239,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,680. The trade was a 17.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. East sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total transaction of $288,325.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,724.71. This trade represents a 16.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,770 shares of company stock valued at $440,586 over the last 90 days. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TOL. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.85.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $117.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.67 and a 12-month high of $169.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.44 and its 200 day moving average is $112.45.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.42%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

