Ballentine Partners LLC Has $211,000 Position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 129.2% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OXY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank set a $45.00 price target on Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $43.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.18.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

