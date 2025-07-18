Ballentine Partners LLC Invests $199,000 in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,989 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 79,120 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Genus Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 211.6% in the first quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,440 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 326,910 shares during the period. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 100.0% during the first quarter. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, New Insight Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 14.5% during the first quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors now owns 88,236 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 11,141 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on RIVN shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 4.1%

RIVN stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.09. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.81.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.52 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 76.83% and a negative return on equity of 60.64%. Rivian Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.48) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $1,097,134.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,483,111 shares in the company, valued at $22,780,584.96. The trade was a 4.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 17,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $264,477.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 824,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,694,826.25. This trade represents a 2.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,407 shares of company stock worth $3,553,883. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.