Ballentine Partners LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 593 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CYBR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CYBR. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $485.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $445.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.04.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $383.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.17 and a beta of 1.00. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $421.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $383.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.30.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $317.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.57 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

