Ballentine Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WOLF. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 1,240.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 126.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the period.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.15.

In other Wolfspeed news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 13,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $55,496.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 195,257 shares in the company, valued at $779,075.43. This represents a 6.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wolfspeed stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $218.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.81. Wolfspeed has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.65.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.10. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 103.97% and a negative net margin of 146.43%. The business had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Wolfspeed will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

