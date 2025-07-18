Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 20,665 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 199.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,019 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,665 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 807.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Sunrun from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Sunrun from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.22.

In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $39,614.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 439,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,896. This trade represents a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 11,509 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $124,297.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 893,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,646,992. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,939 shares of company stock valued at $430,264. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

RUN opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.23. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $22.26.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.42. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 129.97% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $504.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

