Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,368 Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 575.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 1,714.3% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brinker International

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.91, for a total value of $319,388.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 20,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,522.81. The trade was a 10.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Michael Depinto sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.36, for a total value of $1,703,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 99,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,916,236.92. This represents a 9.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,127 shares of company stock worth $2,128,062. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brinker International Stock Performance

Shares of EAT opened at $165.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.70. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.27 and a 52-week high of $192.22.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.18. Brinker International had a return on equity of 333.03% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EAT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brinker International from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Brinker International from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Brinker International from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Brinker International from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Brinker International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.94.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

