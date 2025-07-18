Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 10,165 Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) by 41.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,572 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 10,165 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NAT. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 438,641 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 109,093 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 44.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Performance

NYSE NAT opened at $2.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of -0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.63. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $3.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.27%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Thursday, May 29th.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

