Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 10,733 Shares of Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas (NYSE:LND)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its stake in Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas (NYSE:LND – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,733 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas in the fourth quarter worth $499,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas by 976.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 19,094 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 21,419 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas by 227.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 30,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 21,435 shares during the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas Stock Down 0.5%

Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $388.13 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.47. Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas has a twelve month low of $3.49 and a twelve month high of $5.14.

Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas Profile

(Free Report)

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

Further Reading

