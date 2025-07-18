Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,569,176 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,632,634 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $14,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBD. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,222,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 214,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,938 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 1,334.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,759,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 21,844 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Bank of America upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bradesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.40.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

BBD stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.71. Banco Bradesco SA has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $3.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average is $2.40.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.24 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.0351 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 9.38%.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

