Barclays Raises Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target to $115.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Visteon from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visteon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Visteon Stock Performance

Shares of VC stock opened at $110.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.54 and a 200-day moving average of $85.20. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Visteon has a one year low of $65.10 and a one year high of $117.94.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.38 million. Visteon had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Visteon will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $200,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 20,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,925.70. This trade represents a 8.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Visteon

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at $2,645,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at $10,170,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Further Reading

