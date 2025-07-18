Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $49,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $183.58 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The company has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.26 and its 200 day moving average is $173.15.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,837,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 261,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,844,050. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,275. This represents a 8.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,843 shares of company stock worth $37,288,490 in the last 90 days. 11.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Alphabet from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.41.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

