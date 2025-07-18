Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) Stock Position Lessened by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Trajan Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.5% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.5% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $109.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.10 and its 200-day moving average is $115.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 52 week low of $98.95 and a 52 week high of $190.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 72.35% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 30.34%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.64.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

