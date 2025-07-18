BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BWA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $62,180,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,878,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $123,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,907 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 8,137.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,299,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,287 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 338.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,090,000 after purchasing an additional 837,668 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in BorgWarner by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,308,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,956,000 after purchasing an additional 792,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BWA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 27,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $910,572.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 214,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,042,724.43. The trade was a 11.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 63,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,546.25. This represents a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $35.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $37.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.91.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 2.06%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

BorgWarner Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.