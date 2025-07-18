Burling Wealth Partners LLC Takes $202,000 Position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

Burling Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.51, for a total transaction of $394,494.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,432,677.72. This represents a 21.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 1,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.30, for a total value of $895,190.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,043.30. The trade was a 32.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,488 shares of company stock valued at $37,242,862. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK opened at $710.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $716.12 and a 200-day moving average of $665.92. McKesson Corporation has a 52 week low of $464.42 and a 52 week high of $737.89.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $90.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 201.12% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 10.99%.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Cfra Research lowered shares of McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $810.00 price target (up from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 price objective on McKesson and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $710.17.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

