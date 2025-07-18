Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cactus by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Cactus by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cactus by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $43.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.48. Cactus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $70.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Cactus had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $280.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.51%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WHD shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cactus from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cactus from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cactus from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

