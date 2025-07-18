CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 687.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 183.7% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.78.

CBRE Group Price Performance

CBRE opened at $138.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.73. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $96.38 and a one year high of $147.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 1.30.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $62,268.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,522,467.25. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,972 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total transaction of $254,585.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 105,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,603,396.10. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,031 shares of company stock valued at $814,080. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.