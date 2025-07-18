Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) Holdings Lowered by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 57.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,640 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Celanese by 1,432.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 136,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,751,000 after buying an additional 127,630 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 54.4% during the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Celanese by 31.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $58.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.84 and its 200 day moving average is $56.46. Celanese Corporation has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $147.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.14.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a negative net margin of 16.54% and a positive return on equity of 11.28%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Celanese Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.79%.

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.18 per share, with a total value of $77,174.22. Following the purchase, the senior vice president directly owned 15,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,120.24. The trade was a 10.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Celanese from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Celanese from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

