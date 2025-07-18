Cerity Partners LLC Buys 6,728 Shares of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Loews by 805.9% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 387.6% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Loews during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $792,950.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 33,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,575.92. This trade represents a 21.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of L opened at $92.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.70. Loews Corporation has a one year low of $75.16 and a one year high of $92.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.98.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.11%.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Further Reading

