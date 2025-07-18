Cerity Partners LLC Has $4.23 Million Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 47,529 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3,529.4% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $166,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,232. This represents a 19.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of ES opened at $64.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.90. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $69.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.62.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.7525 per share. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 129.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

