Cerity Partners LLC Has $4.30 Million Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 1.30% of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GenTrust LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EFAX opened at $46.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.59 and its 200 day moving average is $43.94. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $47.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.56 million, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.87.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE ex Fossil Fuels index. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EFAX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

