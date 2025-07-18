Cerity Partners LLC Has $4.38 Million Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 129.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,456 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,277 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in F5 by 3.4% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in F5 by 1,398.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,943 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after buying an additional 21,412 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in F5 by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 281,418 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $74,933,000 after acquiring an additional 26,105 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of F5 by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,349 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in F5 by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,519 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.96, for a total transaction of $514,728.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,360.96. This represents a 29.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Buse sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total value of $440,295.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,465.89. The trade was a 23.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,519 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,594. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FFIV. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on F5 in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on F5 from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, F5 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $300.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.87. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.21 and a 52 week high of $313.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. F5 had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $590.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

