Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stake in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,390 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CNH Industrial from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

In related news, insider Kelly Manley sold 3,575 shares of CNH Industrial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $45,402.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 161,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,707.10. The trade was a 2.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Oddone Incisa sold 22,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $285,940.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 856,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,878,489.80. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,246 shares of company stock valued at $511,732. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. CNH Industrial N.V. has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $14.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. The company’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

