Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Pentair alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 229.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 786,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,791,000 after purchasing an additional 547,419 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Pentair by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,962,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,482,000 after purchasing an additional 428,184 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Pentair by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 604,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,863,000 after acquiring an additional 415,163 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,101,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,030,000 after buying an additional 396,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth $36,568,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In other Pentair news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $589,826.52. Following the sale, the director owned 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,591.22. This trade represents a 19.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Pentair from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Pentair and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on PNR

Pentair Price Performance

NYSE PNR opened at $106.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $74.25 and a 52 week high of $110.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

About Pentair

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.