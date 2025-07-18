Cerity Partners LLC Sells 2,846 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,854 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,996,830 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,002,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670,940 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,849,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,311,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,569,492 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $379,004,000 after purchasing an additional 505,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,493,842 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $74,797,000 after acquiring an additional 347,000 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BUD. BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.10 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Argus raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

BUD opened at $67.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.43. The stock has a market cap of $121.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $45.94 and a 12 month high of $72.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were issued a $1.0492 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

