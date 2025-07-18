Cerity Partners LLC Sells 501 Shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ares Management by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 125.6% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management stock opened at $183.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a PE ratio of 107.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.45. Ares Management Corporation has a 52 week low of $110.63 and a 52 week high of $200.49.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $951.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.00 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 263.53%.

In related news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $10,585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $10,585,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 182,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $30,971,107.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 350,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,640,827.88. This represents a 34.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 873,145 shares of company stock valued at $146,204,353 over the last 90 days. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday. JMP Securities set a $195.00 target price on shares of Ares Management and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $216.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.50.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

