Cerity Partners LLC Sells 723 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in ResMed by 6,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 384.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in ResMed by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.72, for a total value of $2,056,070.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 455,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,936,730.16. This represents a 1.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Witte Jan De sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.47, for a total value of $486,940.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,586.82. This represents a 25.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,013 shares of company stock valued at $7,238,913 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RMD. Royal Bank Of Canada raised ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $294.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on ResMed from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ResMed from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ResMed from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on ResMed from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.00.

ResMed Stock Performance

NYSE RMD opened at $256.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $251.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.32. The company has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.77. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.43 and a 12-month high of $263.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 25.67%. ResMed’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

