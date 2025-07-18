Cerity Partners LLC Sells 9,667 Shares of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,667 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CDW. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in CDW by 906.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,024,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $352,411,000 after buying an additional 1,823,788 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in CDW by 17,349.6% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,380,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $240,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,874 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth $144,826,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth $105,705,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in CDW by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,414,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $420,149,000 after buying an additional 575,333 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total value of $5,375,553.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $6,887,099.30. This trade represents a 43.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 40,917 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $7,423,162.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 144,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,293,382.02. This trade represents a 22.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Stock Up 2.4%

CDW stock opened at $179.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. CDW Corporation has a 52 week low of $137.31 and a 52 week high of $239.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.51 and a 200 day moving average of $175.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.93.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 54.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CDW from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $223.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $236.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.50.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

