Cerity Partners LLC Trims Stake in Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its position in Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 67.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stifel Financial

In other Stifel Financial news, Director Michael J. Zimmerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total transaction of $966,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 45,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,592.77. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $124.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Wolfe Research raised Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Stifel Financial from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Stifel Financial from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SF

Stifel Financial Stock Up 2.1%

SF opened at $109.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.63. Stifel Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $73.27 and a 52 week high of $120.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.15). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.18%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.