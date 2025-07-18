Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 480.0% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 311.5% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $156.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $254.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.49.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $984.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Cowen raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. TD Cowen upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.54.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.41, for a total transaction of $72,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,837,385.33. This represents a 2.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

