Chord Energy Q2 EPS Reduced by Capital One Financial

Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Chord Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 15th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.81. The consensus estimate for Chord Energy’s current full-year earnings is $15.59 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chord Energy’s Q3 2026 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.77 EPS.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.44. Chord Energy had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chord Energy from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Chord Energy from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Chord Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.54.

Chord Energy Stock Up 3.7%

CHRD stock opened at $105.97 on Wednesday. Chord Energy has a 52 week low of $79.83 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.03 and a 200 day moving average of $104.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chord Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,191,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Chord Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,784,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Chord Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 791,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,198,000 after acquiring an additional 47,649 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Chord Energy by 8.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chord Energy by 56.9% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after buying an additional 12,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chord Energy

In other news, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 3,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $290,863.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,165.70. This represents a 12.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

