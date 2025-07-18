Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 31.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 142,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $15,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of CHD stock opened at $97.05 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.99 and a 1-year high of $116.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.98 and a 200 day moving average of $102.29.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 50.64%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 14,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $1,451,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,953. This trade represents a 51.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Read acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.07 per share, for a total transaction of $276,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,505 shares in the company, valued at $506,845.35. The trade was a 119.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,910,586 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. TD Cowen downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Church & Dwight

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.