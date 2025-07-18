COMPASS Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in COMPASS Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,899 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of COMPASS Pathways worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 93.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 27.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. 46.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, COMPASS Pathways presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPS opened at $3.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.77. COMPASS Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $8.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

