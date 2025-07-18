Contrasting Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) and Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF)

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) and Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Air Canada and Air China, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air Canada 1 0 0 1 2.50 Air China 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Air Canada and Air China”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air Canada $16.24 billion 0.31 $1.26 billion $3.13 5.00 Air China $23.19 billion 0.50 -$32.35 million ($0.07) -197.86

Air Canada has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Air China. Air China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Air Canada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Air Canada and Air China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Canada 7.88% 60.31% 4.17% Air China -0.33% -1.41% -0.16%

Risk & Volatility

Air Canada has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air China has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Air Canada beats Air China on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 203 aircraft under the Air Canada brand name comprising 115 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, and 88 Airbus wide-body aircraft; 118 aircraft under the Air Canada Express brand name, including 25 Embraer 175, 15 Mitsubishi CRJ-200, 35 Mitsubishi CRJ-900, and 43 De Havilland Dash 8-400aircraft; and 40 aircraft under the Air Canada Rouge brand name consisting of 17 Airbus A321 aircraft, 5 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 18 Airbus A319 aircraft. The company provides air cargo services in approximately 50 countries, including Toronto, Halifax, St. John's, Miami, Atlanta, Dallas, Quito, Lima, San Juan, Mexico City, Guadalajara, Bogotá, Madrid, Frankfurt, Basel, and Liege. In addition, it develops, operates, markets, and distributes vacation travel packages in the Caribbean, Mexico, the United States, Europe, Central and South America, South Pacific, Australia, and Asia; offers cruise packages in North America, Europe, and the Caribbean; and provides travel loyalty programs. Air Canada was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

About Air China

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services. The company is also involved in the import and export trading activities; and provision of cabin, airline catering, air ticketing, human resources, aircraft overhaul and maintenance, and financial services. Air China Limited was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

