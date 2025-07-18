Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Corebridge Financial by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 288.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 32,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 24,396 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Corebridge Financial by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,201,000. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

NYSE:CRBG opened at $35.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.92. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $36.08. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is 81.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CRBG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Corebridge Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.91.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

