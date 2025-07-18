Craneware (OTCMKTS:CRWRF) Trading 12.1% Higher – What’s Next?

Craneware plc (OTCMKTS:CRWRF – Get Free Report) traded up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.78 and last traded at $32.78. 1,631 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 163% from the average session volume of 619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.25.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.46.

Craneware Company Profile

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Trisus pricing transparency software; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a solution that simplifies and automates the price modeling process; Trisus Chargemaster, an automated chargemaster management solution; InSight Medical Necessity, a solution that offers medical necessity for the United States payors; Trisus Claims Informatics, a retrospective charge capture analytical application that identifies areas of risk for its team to investigate; Trisus Supply, a solution that improves supplies reimbursement; and InSight Audit, an audit management solution for government and commercial payors.

